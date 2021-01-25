Michael Douglass Hill Sells 941 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $47,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,378 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Douglass Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,060 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $353,635.40.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,110 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $333,672.30.

On Thursday, November 5th, Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,002 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $350,800.20.

Shares of UPLD stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.52. 355,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,807. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 17.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 4.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UPLD. TheStreet raised Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

