MicroMoney (AMM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $96,461.00

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One MicroMoney token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. MicroMoney has a total market cap of $147,248.50 and $96,461.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MicroMoney has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MicroMoney alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00070693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.79 or 0.00739934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.85 or 0.04182455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016766 BTC.

MicroMoney Token Profile

MicroMoney is a token. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 tokens. The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io . The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

MicroMoney Token Trading

MicroMoney can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.