Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $225.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.96 and its 200 day moving average is $213.21. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

