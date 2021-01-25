Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,134 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.5% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $225.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.65.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.