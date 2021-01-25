Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $8.07 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $8.07 for the year.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of MAA opened at $134.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.46 and its 200 day moving average is $120.39. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at $9,392,564.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,319,263.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.