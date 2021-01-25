Milestone Advisory Partners Has $1.75 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Milestone Advisory Partners trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,771 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.0% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,011 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,550 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,661,000 after acquiring an additional 965,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after buying an additional 773,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,381,184. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

