Milestone Advisory Partners Sells 74,284 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Milestone Advisory Partners reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,284 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,492,245 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average of $65.07. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

