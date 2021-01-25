Milestone Advisory Partners Takes $7.79 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 308,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,000. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises about 4.4% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners owned approximately 1.74% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 456.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock remained flat at $$25.37 during trading hours on Monday. 3,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,721. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $25.45.

