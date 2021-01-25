MINDOL (MIN) Market Cap Reaches $51.85 Million

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, MINDOL has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. One MINDOL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $51.85 million and $335,737.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.14 or 0.00325358 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00031430 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $507.68 or 0.01571033 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

MINDOL Coin Trading

MINDOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

