Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) were up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 903,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,286,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $147.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

