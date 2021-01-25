Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) were up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 903,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,286,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $147.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NERV)
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.
