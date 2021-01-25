Minter Network Tops One Day Volume of $60,622.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $6.58 million and $60,622.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00052424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00124800 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008878 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00071916 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00263226 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,559,933,424 coins and its circulating supply is 3,354,723,857 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

Buying and Selling Minter Network

