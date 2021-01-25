MintMe.com Coin Price Down 17.6% This Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $494,311.47 and approximately $160.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,293.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.69 or 0.04096011 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.24 or 0.00421238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.64 or 0.01332531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.72 or 0.00536792 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.72 or 0.00422658 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.74 or 0.00278544 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00022510 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Token Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Token Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

