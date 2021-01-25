Mirror Protocol Price Reaches $2.61 (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $69.16 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.61 or 0.00008048 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 56.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00053854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00129031 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00072287 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00277673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00069434 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00038371 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,533,222 tokens. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

Mirror Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

