Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Hits $144.14 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $6.50 million and $124,913.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Apple token can now be bought for $144.14 or 0.00431464 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00054828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00127541 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00074608 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00270759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00068772 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00037954 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 45,129 tokens. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Apple Token Trading

Mirrored Apple can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

