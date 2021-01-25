Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.12 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can now be bought for $18.27 or 0.00056486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $204,580.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00053954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00129206 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00072441 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00278071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00069363 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00038122 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 225,511 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

