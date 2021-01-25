Mirrored Tesla Market Cap Reaches $6.33 Million (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be bought for about $875.78 or 0.02754867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a total market cap of $6.33 million and $405,324.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Tesla alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00053960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00129345 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00072899 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00283124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00070246 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00037474 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Token Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 7,223 tokens. Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Tesla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.