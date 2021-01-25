Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $67,018.00

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Mirrored Twitter has a total market cap of $3.61 million and $67,018.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Twitter token can currently be bought for approximately $48.64 or 0.00150477 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00054008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00126360 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00071996 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00280298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00069608 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00037586 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 74,253 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Twitter can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Twitter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Twitter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

