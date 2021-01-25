Mithril (MITH) Price Up 5.5% This Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. Mithril has a market cap of $10.10 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril token can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

Buying and Selling Mithril

