MixMarvel (MIX) Hits Market Cap of $6.94 Million

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, MixMarvel has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One MixMarvel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $6.94 million and $303,915.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00072290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.89 or 0.00798623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00048830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.00 or 0.04328337 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017419 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MIX is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,612,447,297 coins. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

MixMarvel Coin Trading

MixMarvel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

