MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Position Raised by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. MKS Instruments makes up about 1.6% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.11% of MKS Instruments worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,210,000 after acquiring an additional 108,158 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKSI stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.84. The company had a trading volume of 212,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,076. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $192.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.81.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $589.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MKSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $124.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.64.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.