Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) & Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Critical Survey

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) and Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

This table compares Patrick Industries and Modine Manufacturing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patrick Industries $2.34 billion 0.72 $89.57 million $3.85 18.81 Modine Manufacturing $1.98 billion 0.36 -$2.20 million $1.05 13.39

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Modine Manufacturing. Modine Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patrick Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Patrick Industries and Modine Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patrick Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75 Modine Manufacturing 0 0 2 0 3.00

Patrick Industries currently has a consensus target price of $73.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.49%. Modine Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 18.21%. Given Patrick Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Patrick Industries is more favorable than Modine Manufacturing.

Risk & Volatility

Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modine Manufacturing has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Patrick Industries and Modine Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patrick Industries 3.50% 15.75% 5.23% Modine Manufacturing -0.31% 9.48% 3.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Modine Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Modine Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Modine Manufacturing on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moldings; interior passage doors; slide-out trim and fascia products; thermoformed shower surrounds; specialty bath and closet building products; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and components; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum fuel tanks; boat covers, towers, tops, and frames; CNC molds and composite parts; and slotwall panels and components. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics, audio systems components, appliances, wiring products, electrical and plumbing products, cement siding products, raw and processed lumber, fiber reinforced polyester products, interior passage doors, roofing products, laminate and ceramic flooring products, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lighting products, and other products. This segment also offers transportation and logistics services. It offers its products through a network of manufacturing and distribution centers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments. The company offers powertrain cooling products, including engine cooling assemblies, radiators, condensers, and charge air coolers; auxiliary cooling products, such as power steering and transmission oil coolers; component assemblies; radiators for special applications; on-engine cooling products comprising exhaust gas recirculation, engine oil, fuel, charge air, and intake air coolers; and chillers and cooling plates for battery thermal management. It also provides heat-exchanger and microchannel coils; unit, fluid, transformer oil, and brine coolers, as well as remote condensers; and coatings to protect against corrosion. In addition, the company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units. It serves automobile, truck, bus, and specialty vehicle OEMs; agricultural, industrial, and construction equipment OEMs; commercial and industrial equipment OEMs; heating, ventilation, and cooling OEMs; construction architects and contractors; and wholesalers of heating equipment. The company has operations in North America, South America, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Modine Manufacturing Company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.