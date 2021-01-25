Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $859,859.00

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $11.60 million and approximately $859,859.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00071774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.11 or 0.00791754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00048506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.53 or 0.04275861 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017497 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

