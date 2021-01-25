Moeda Loyalty Points Price Tops $0.63 on Exchanges (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $12.40 million and approximately $907,938.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00070693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.79 or 0.00739934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.85 or 0.04182455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016766 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.