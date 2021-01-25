Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Trading Up 5.1%

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.52. Approximately 7,499,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 5,774,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Momo by 682.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Momo in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Momo by 390.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

