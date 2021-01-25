MonaCoin (MONA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.65 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00004988 BTC on major exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $112.93 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

