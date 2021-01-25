Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MONDY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONDY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.42. Mondi has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

