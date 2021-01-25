Mondi’s (MONDY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MONDY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

OTCMKTS:MONDY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264. Mondi has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

