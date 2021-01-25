Monero Classic Reaches Market Cap of $5.27 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC on major exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and $23,961.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.90 or 0.00431925 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

