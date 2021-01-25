Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.45.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $391.32. 193,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $361.17 and a 200 day moving average of $304.06. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $406.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 21,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.37, for a total transaction of $8,461,010.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 239,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,356,129.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total transaction of $761,862.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,539 shares in the company, valued at $46,664,158.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,247 shares of company stock valued at $42,665,178. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

