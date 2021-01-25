Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) is Defender Capital LLC.’s 5th Largest Position

Defender Capital LLC. trimmed its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,780 shares during the period. Monster Beverage accounts for about 11.2% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Defender Capital LLC. owned about 0.05% of Monster Beverage worth $25,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.46. 1,707,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,956. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $95.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.94.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.