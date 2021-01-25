Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $10.29 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moody’s in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $10.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ FY2021 earnings at $10.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.08.

Shares of MCO opened at $266.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.13.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,828,000 after buying an additional 806,284 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 420,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,703,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,867,000 after acquiring an additional 154,131 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Moody’s by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,514,000 after acquiring an additional 117,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Moody’s by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 409,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,689,000 after acquiring an additional 104,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

