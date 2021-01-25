MoonSwap (MOON) Market Cap Reaches $1.93 Million

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. MoonSwap has a market cap of $1.93 million and $432.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.05 or 0.00428198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000267 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 13,273,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,252,109 tokens. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

MoonSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

