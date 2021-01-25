MoonSwap Price Hits $0.13 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $4,716.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.05 or 0.00423306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000196 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 13,339,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,317,389 tokens. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

