More Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $274.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, More Coin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. More Coin has a total market cap of $44,783.22 and approximately $274.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00072994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.99 or 0.00770356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00048189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.19 or 0.04237663 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017611 BTC.

More Coin Profile

MORE is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

