Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.25.

Shares of ASML traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $567.37. 37,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,502. ASML has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $573.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $491.09 and its 200-day moving average is $410.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 241.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 382.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 152.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

