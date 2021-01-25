Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF)

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CWQXF. Pareto Securities downgraded Castellum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castellum AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Castellum AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$25.12 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. Castellum AB has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $25.20.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

