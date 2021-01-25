Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€46.40” Price Target for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHL. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.31 ($50.95).

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) stock opened at €44.73 ($52.62) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of €40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion and a PE ratio of 31.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 12-month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12-month high of €47.27 ($55.61).

About Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F)

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

