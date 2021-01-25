Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€46.40” Price Target for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHL. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.31 ($50.95).

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) stock opened at €44.73 ($52.62) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of €40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion and a PE ratio of 31.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 12-month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12-month high of €47.27 ($55.61).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

