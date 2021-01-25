Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EMNSF. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. HSBC downgraded Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

EMNSF stock remained flat at $$1.50 during trading on Monday. Elementis has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

