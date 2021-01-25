Morgan Stanley Boosts Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $200.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.72% from the company’s current price.
KSU has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.
Shares of KSU stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.72. 6,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,721. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $223.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.99.
In related news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,652.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
