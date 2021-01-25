Morgan Stanley Boosts Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $200.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.72% from the company’s current price.

KSU has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of KSU stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.72. 6,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,721. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $223.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,652.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.