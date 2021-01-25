Morgan Stanley to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.15 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.90. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

MS has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE:MS opened at $74.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 188,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 83,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

