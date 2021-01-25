Mothercare plc (MTC.L) (LON:MTC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Mothercare plc (MTC.L) (LON:MTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

MTC stock traded down GBX 0.55 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 11 ($0.14). 671,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,835. Mothercare plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 16.90 ($0.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08.

Mothercare plc (MTC.L) Company Profile

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

