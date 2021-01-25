Mothercare plc (MTC.L) (LON:MTC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Mothercare plc (MTC.L) (LON:MTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
MTC stock traded down GBX 0.55 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 11 ($0.14). 671,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,835. Mothercare plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 16.90 ($0.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08.
Mothercare plc (MTC.L) Company Profile
