MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.09% of MSA Safety worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Shares of MSA Safety stock traded up $1.92 on Monday, reaching $164.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,114. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $83.57 and a 52-week high of $164.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $304.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

MSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti began coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $98,765.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $139,630.00. Insiders have sold 70,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,485,212 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.