MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will report $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,929. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

