MVL (MVL) Achieves Market Cap of $28.61 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One MVL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MVL has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $28.61 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00070400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.43 or 0.00729243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00046902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.27 or 0.04179191 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017258 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (MVL) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,717,756,757 coins. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

MVL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

