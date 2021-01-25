MyWish (WISH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 21.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. One MyWish token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular exchanges. MyWish has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $4,654.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MyWish has traded 310.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00072290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.89 or 0.00798623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00048830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.00 or 0.04328337 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017419 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

