Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) (LON:WINE) Hits New 1-Year High at $751.20

Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) (LON:WINE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 751.20 ($9.81) and last traded at GBX 747.18 ($9.76), with a volume of 21338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 728 ($9.51).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £546.65 million and a PE ratio of 81.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 648.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 501.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In related news, insider Justin James Apthorp sold 20,000 shares of Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 588 ($7.68), for a total transaction of £117,600 ($153,645.15). Also, insider Nicholas Devlin acquired 3,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 508 ($6.64) per share, for a total transaction of £17,058.64 ($22,287.22). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,402 shares of company stock worth $18,795,034.

Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) Company Profile (LON:WINE)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

