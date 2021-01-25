Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Purchased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.82% of Napco Security Technologies worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSSC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.09. The stock had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,836. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $533.71 million, a P/E ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $23.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $55,156,853.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,999,792 shares in the company, valued at $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

