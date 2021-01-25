NaPoleonX (NPX) Trading 52.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded down 46.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, NaPoleonX has traded up 52.8% against the US dollar. One NaPoleonX coin can now be bought for about $0.0859 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges. NaPoleonX has a market cap of $2.09 million and $29.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NaPoleonX Profile

NPX is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 coins. The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

NaPoleonX Coin Trading

NaPoleonX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

