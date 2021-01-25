Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Nasdaq by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.63.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $1.87 on Monday, hitting $142.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,943. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $144.40.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.