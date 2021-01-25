National Bank Financial Increases Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$161.00

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) (TSE:TSU) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$114.00 to C$161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 81.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSU. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$110.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$110.00 target price on Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$111.13.

Shares of TSE TSU traded up C$3.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$88.82. 102,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The stock has a market cap of C$912.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95. Trisura Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$34.00 and a 1 year high of C$96.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$86.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$83.94.

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) (TSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

